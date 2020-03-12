Minor Leagues: Hershey Bears release statement following after AHL suspends season; minor league baseball also suspended

There will be no minor league hockey or baseball in central Pennsylvania for the foreseeable future.
After the NHL decided to postpone the remainder of the 2020 season due to concerns over the coronavirus starting with Thursday night's games, the AHL and ECHL decided to follow suit.
And after MLB shuttered spring training and postponed opening day two weeks, minor league baseball, including the Harrisburg Senators, delayed the start of their own 2020 season. Opening day for the Senators was slated for April 9 against Trenton.
The AHL, which the Hershey Bears compete in, suspended the remainder of the season until further notice. The Bears had 13 games remaining on the season prior to the postponement. The Hershey Bears are currently second in the Atlantic Division with 81 points behind the Providence Bruins (82 points).
The Hershey Bears' Vice President of Hockey Operations, Bryan Helmer, released a statement on the matter:
"We support the American Hockey League's decision to suspend play at this time. The health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our top priority. We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation with regular updates and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as additional government agencies and health care providers. We will work closely with those agencies and the AHL as this situation evolves.”
According to the release by the Bears, all fans who have tickets for postponed games will be honored when the games are rescheduled.
