Minor Leagues: Hershey Bears release statement following after AHL suspends season; minor league baseball also suspended

There will be no minor league hockey or baseball in central Pennsylvania for the foreseeable future.

After the NHL decided to postpone the remainder of the 2020 season due to concerns over the coronavirus starting with Thursday night's games, the AHL and ECHL decided to follow suit.

And after MLB shuttered spring training and postponed opening day two weeks, minor league baseball, including the Harrisburg Senators, delayed the start of their own 2020 season. Opening day for the Senators was slated for April 9 against Trenton.

The AHL, which the Hershey Bears compete in, suspended the remainder of the season until further notice. The Bears had 13 games remaining on the season prior to the postponement. The Hershey Bears are currently second in the Atlantic Division with 81 points behind the Providence Bruins (82 points).

The Hershey Bears' Vice President of Hockey Operations, Bryan Helmer, released a statement on the matter: