Iorio's goal lifts Hershey Bears over Bridgeport Islanders in overtime

Vincent Iorio scored 2:01 into overtime, lifting the Hershey Bears to a 4-3 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders Friday night at the Giant Center.

Ethen Frank, Kale Kessy and Shane Gersich also scored for the Bears (6-2-2-0), who have picked up standings points in all six of their home games this season. Hershey had taken its first lead of the game when Gersich netted his second goal of the season 5:54 into the third period, but the Islanders (7-2-2-0) struck less than four minutes later with a tying goal from Kyle MacLean that would eventually force overtime.

Frank, Gersich and Iorio each picked up an assist Friday, and Zach Fucale earned the win with 29 saves on 32 shots. The Islanders’ Jakub Skarek stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced at the other end.

The two teams are scheduled to face off again at the Giant Center Saturday with a 7 p.m. puck drop, part of a weekend that includes three home games in three days for the Bears.