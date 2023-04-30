When the Hershey Bears open the home portion of their postseason schedule Wednesday, they’ll bring with them a commanding 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five Atlantic Division semifinals against Charlotte.

After a 5-2 victory over the Checkers Friday, the Bears posted al 5-1 result Saturday in Charlotte, scoring twice in the second period to take a lead and answering the Checkers’ third-period goal with three unanswered tallies.

Five different Bears scored goals Saturday, including Joe Snively, who netted his first of the playoffs on the power play 6 minutes, 46 seconds into the second period. Mason Morelli, Sam Anas and Garrett Pilon also entered the postseason scoresheet, and Connor McMichael added his second goal in as many days on Pilon’s third assist of the postseason.

The offense gave plenty of cushion to Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard, who stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced. His counterpart, Jean-Francois Berube, made 11 saves on 15 Hershey shots before the Bears added an empty-net goal.

Charlotte’s Ryan McAllister was the only Checer to solve Shepard Saturday, scoring 9:15 into the second period for his first goal of the playoffs. Shepard has stopped 41 of the 44 shots he faced through two postseason contests.

Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Giant Center. Game 4, if necessary, would be Thursday in Hershey.

Series schedule

Game 1: Hershey 5, Charlotte 2

Game 2: Hershey 5, Charlotte 1

Game 3: Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Hershey

Game 4: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hershey (if necessary)

Game 5: May 7, 5 p.m. at Hershey (if necessary)

Photos: Hershey Bears first day of training camp 2022