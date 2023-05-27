Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Hershey Bears struck first and never trailed Saturday night, defeating the Rochester Americans 4-2 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night in Rochester.

After losing the first game of the series Tuesday, Hershey has won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 scheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m. in Rochester.

Hershey’s Logan Day opened the scoring with a goal 11:50 into the first period. Sam Anasa added to the lead with a power play goal in the second period, and Connor McMichael answered a goal from Rochester’s Zach Metsa with his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Sam Malone pulled the Americans back to within one, but the Bears’ Aliaksei Protas scored an empty-net goal in the game’s final minute to put it away.

Third of the postseason for Sammy!



🍎 Day

🍏 Lapierre pic.twitter.com/fbxp67bzmA — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 28, 2023

The Bears have allowed two goals or fewer in nine of their 10 playoff games. Goaltender Hunter Shepard, a primary reason for the stinginess, stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced. At the other end of the ice, Rochester netminder Malcolm Subban made 21 saves on 24 Hershey shots.

Photos: Hershey Bears first day of training camp 2022