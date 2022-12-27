Hershey Bears top Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in shootout

Connor McMichael scored the only goal in the shootout, giving the Hershey Bears a 2-1 edge over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre.
Zach Fucale stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced and made saves on all three shootout attempts to help the Bears (21-6-2-1) earn the extra point in the standings. Hershey had opened up a 1-0 lead with a power play goal from Ethen Frank 6:06 into the second period, but the Penguins (13-8-2-1) tied the game with a power play goal of their own from Alexander Nylander 12:13 later.
Penguins goaltender Dustin Tokarski stopped 38 of the 39 shots he faced.
The win was Hershey’s fourth in a row. The Bears return to the ice Wednesday with a home game against the Providence Bruins scheduled for 7 p.m.