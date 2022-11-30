Hershey Bears top Lehigh Valley to extend winning streak to five games

Mike Sgarbossa racked up two assists and scored the go-ahead goal 3:28 into the third period, Zach Fucale made 18 saves, and the Hershey Bears extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday night in Allentown.

The Bears (14-4-2-0) never trailed in the game, taking a 1-0 lead on a Hendrix Lapierre goal late in the first period and answered a tying goal from Lehigh Valley’s Olle Lycksell. Connor McMichael gave Hershey a 2-1 lead before Garrett Wilson tied the game at two with 1:15 left in the second period. Bobby Nardella had a pair of assists for Hershey.

Sgarbossa struck early in the third period, and Ethen Frank added an empty-net tally to seal the victory. Samuel Ersson made 18 saves for the Phantoms (8-7-1-1), who had won three straight home games entering the contest.

Hershey returns to the ice Sunday, hosting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 3 p.m. puck drop at the Giant Center.