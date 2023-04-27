The Hershey Bears open the hunt for the Calder Cup Friday when they visit Charlotte for the first game in a best-of-five series in the Atlantic Division semifinals.

Here’s a quick look at the matchup.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, 7 p.m. at Charlotte

Saturday, 6 p.m. at Charlotte

Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Hershey

Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hershey (if necessary)

May 7, 5 p.m. at Hershey (if necessary)

HOW THEY GOT THERE

With a regular-season record of 44-19-5-4, the Bears finished second in the Atlantic Division and earned a first-round bye. Hershey went 5-3-0-0 in April and wrapped up the regular season with a 6-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Meanwhile, the Checkers finished third in the division with a 39-25-5-4 record, drawing Lehigh Valley in a best-of-three first-round series that saw Charlotte win the final two games after losing the opener.

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES

Hershey went 3-3-1-1 against Charlotte across the teams’ eight regular-season meetings, including a split in a pair of games at the Giant Center April 8 and April 11. The Checkers won three of the four games in Charlotte.

GOALTENDERS

Hunter Shepard led Hershey goaltenders in the regular season with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .916 save % while Zach Fucale posted 21 wins to top the leaderboard.

Charlotte’s Mack Guzda saw time in the first two playoff games for the Checkers, posting a 3.90 goals-against average and a .864 save %. Jean-Francois Berube posted a Game 3 shutout and stopped all 39 shots he faced in parts of two playoff games.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5 – Charlotte’s Connor Bunnaman and Aleksi Heponiemi shared the team lead with five points each in the first-round series against Lehigh Valley. Bunnaman had three goals and two assists, including one on Lucas Carlsson’s double-overtime goal in Game 2. Heponiemi had five assists in the series.

11 – The Bears have won 11 Calder Cup titles, including back-to-back crowns in 2009 and 2010. The stretch since represents the longest title drought in club history.

30 – Forward Ethen Frank led the Bears and all AHL rookies with 30 goals, earning All-Rookie honors. He scored his first career hat trick in Hershey’s regular-season finale. Veteran Mike Sgarbossa led Hershey in overall scoring with 58 points (21 goals, 37 assists).

36 – Hershey defensemen Aaron Ness has played in 36 playoff games for the Bears, the most among active players. He helped the Bears advance to the Calder Cup final in 2016 in a loss to then-Lake Erie Monsters.

2019 – The last time the Bears and Checkers met in the playoffs, Charlotte earned a sweep in the Atlantic Division semifinals on its way to the 2019 Calder Cup title. Charlotte won the only other playoff meeting between the two clubs with a 4-2 series win in the 2011 East Division semifinals.

42-31 – In his first postseason run with the Bears, head coach Todd Nelson brings a 42-31 head coaching record in the Calder Cup playoffs to the Hershey bench. Nelson coached Grand Rapids to a title in 2017.

UP NEXT

The winner between Hershey and Charlotte advances to take on the winner of the other Atlantic Division semifinal between top-seeded Providence and No. 5 Hartford.

