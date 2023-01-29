 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AHL

Hershey Bears' Teddy Bear Toss sets record after shutout loss to Bridgeport

Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss 2023

Stuffed animals cover the ice at the Giant Center Saturday after the Hershey Bears' 2-0 loss to the Bridgeport Islanders.

 Courtesy of the Hershey Bears

Despite suffering a 2-0 shutout loss to Bridgeport, the Hershey Bears collected more than 67,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals Sunday to donate to local charities.

Despite a 2-0 loss to Bridgeport Sunday afternoon in their annual Teddy Bear Toss game at the Giant Center, the Hershey Bears collected 67,300 stuffed animals to donate to local charities.

The number of stuffed animals tossed onto the ice at the end of the game broke the record of 52,341 set in 2022. Traditionally, the plush animals rain down after Hershey's first goal of the game, but 39 saves from Islanders Jakub Skarek delayed the flurry of fur from the sellout crowd until the end of the game. 

In 21 Teddy Bear Toss events since 2001, the Bears have collected 389,508 stuffed animals. The charities involved include Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area.

The record number inspired a $50,000 donationto Children's Miracle Network from the Sweigart Family Foundation.

Carlisle's Shane Sellar tackles Hershey Bears training camp in first full professional season
AHL: Hershey Bears collect 52,341 stuffed animals, defeat Hartford in Teddy Bear Toss game

Arnaud Durandeau scored both goals for Bridgeport (19-17-6-1) in Sunday's matinee, striking twice on the power play. The Islanders defeated the Bears in regulation for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Hershey (28-9-4-1), which outshot Bridgeport 39-21 but went 0 for 3 on the power play. Bears goaltender Hunter Shepard made 19 saves.

The Bears had defeated Belleville 4-2 Jan. 21 and won back-to-back games at Lehigh Valley in a 5-2 decision Wednesday and a 7-3 victory Saturday. Hershey returns to the ice Wednesday at Lehigh Valley with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

