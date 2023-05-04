Trailing 2-0 Thursday in Game 4 of their Atlantic Division semifinal against Charlotte, the Hershey Bears scored six straight goals to earn a 6-2 victory and a clinching three games to one advantage in the best-of-five series.

Hershey advances to the Atlantic Division Finals against either the Hartford Wolf Pack or the Providence Bruins. Hardford has a 2-1 lead in the other best-of-five division semifinal heading into Game 4 Friday.

Trailing 2-0 through one period Thursday, Hershey tied the game with goals from Mason Morelli and Beck Malenstyn.

Aliaksei Protas put the Bears ahead with a power play goal 8:59 into the thirdand addad an insurance goal 1:58 later.

Riley Sutter and Dylan McIlrath closed out the scoring with empty-net goals later in the third period.

Hershey had won the first two games of the series in Charlotte before the Checkers won Game 3 with a 2-1 decision Wednesday. They threatened to tie the series when Jake Wise and Riley Nash opened the scoring in Game 4 Thursday.

Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard made 20 saves on 20 shots over the final two periods to secure the victory. He finished the night with 26 saves on 28 total shots. Charlotte’s Mack Guzda stopped 17 of the 21 shots he faced in the team’s season-ending loss.

Hershey outscored Charlotte 17-7 in the four-game series.

The Bears became the second team to advance to the division finals. The Texas Stars swept the Rockford IceHogs in the Central Division Semifinals.

