Hershey Bears suffer 1st loss of 2022-23 season in 5-4 setback at Charlotte

The Hershey Bears took a 3-0 lead but fell 5-4 to Charlotte in the first of two games in two days between the two teams at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Trailing 3-1 through two periods, the Checkers (3-0-0-0) stormed back with four straight goals in the third period from Gerry Mayhew and Riley Nash, and two from Zac Dalpe. Nash’s power play goal gave Charlotte a 4-3 lead with 4:52 remaining.

Sam Anas had scored his first goal with the Bears (2-1-0-0) to open the scoring 75 seconds into the game. Riley Sutter and Garrett Pilon each tacked on goals to put Hershey up 3-0 with 6:22 left in the second period. Charlotte’s Anton Levtchi gave Charlotte a goal with 1:57 remaining in the period to put the comeback into motion.

Henrik Borgstrom beat the third-period buzzer to give the Bears a fourth goal in their first loss and first road game of the season.

Hershey’s Zach Fucale made 19 saves on 23 Charlotte shots – Dalpe’s second goal was an empty-net tally – while Alex Lyon made 13 saves against Hershey’s 17 shots on goal.

The two teams are scheduled to face off again in Charlotte Saturday at 6 p.m.