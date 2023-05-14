With a 4-2 victory over the Hartford Wold Pack Saturday in Hershey, the Hershey Bears took a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Finals.

The Bears have their first chance to close out the series Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Hartford.

After the teams traded first-period power play goals Saturday – from the Bears’ Mason Morelli and the Wolf Pack’s Will Cuylle – Hershey took control of the game with goals from Beck Malenstyn, Mike Vechione and Hendrix Lapierre.

Ten different Bears recorded at least one point, and goaltender Hunter Shepard made 25 saves on 27 shots.

Hartford cut the deficit to two when Adam Clenening scored 15:09 into the third period with Wolf Pack goaltender Dylan Garand (26 saves) pulled for an extra skater.

Hershey has outscored Hartford 7-2 after the Wolf Pack scored the first two goals of the series. The Bears have not allowed more than two goals in a playoff game and have gone 1-1 when they’ve had a chance to clinch a series victory this postseason.

