Two goals in the first 5:08 sparked the Hershey Bears to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Marlies Wednesday afternoon in Toronto.

The Bears (39-16-5-4), who have already clinched a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs, have earned standings points in seven straight games in the pursuit of a first-round bye.

Hendrix Lapierre and Sam Anas helped the cause, scoring goals at 2:04 and 5:08 of the first period. Logan Shaw got one back for the Marlies (40-20-3-2) late in the second period. It was the only shot to slip past Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard, who made 21 saves in the win.

Joseph Woll made 25 saves for Toronto. Anas beat him for his second goal of the game 89 seconds into the third period.

Hershey finished the month of March with a 7-3-0-2 record. The Bears return to the ice Saturday at Cleveland with a 6 p.m. puck drop. The game is scheduled to be televised by FOX 43.

