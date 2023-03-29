Sentinel Staff
Despite suffering a 2-0 shutout loss to Bridgeport, the Hershey Bears collected more than 67,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals Sunday to donate to local charities.
Courtesy of Great Save Productions/Hershey Bears
Two goals in the first 5:08 sparked the Hershey Bears to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Marlies Wednesday afternoon in Toronto.
The Bears (39-16-5-4), who have already clinched a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs, have earned standings points in seven straight games in the pursuit of a first-round bye.
Hendrix Lapierre and Sam Anas helped the cause, scoring goals at 2:04 and 5:08 of the first period. Logan Shaw got one back for the Marlies (40-20-3-2) late in the second period. It was the only shot to slip past Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard, who made 21 saves in the win.
Joseph Woll made 25 saves for Toronto. Anas beat him for his second goal of the game 89 seconds into the third period.
Hershey finished the month of March with a 7-3-0-2 record. The Bears return to the ice Saturday at Cleveland with a 6 p.m. puck drop. The game is scheduled to be televised by FOX 43.
Photos: Hershey Bears first day of training camp 2022
Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson outlines a drill during the first day of the team's training camp Monday at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, center, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, left, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Hershey Bears hold their first day of training camp on Monday morning, October 3, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Hershey Bears hold their first day of training camp on Monday morning, October 3, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hershey Bears new head coach Todd Nelson.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hershey Bears new head coach Todd Nelson.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Hershey Bears hold their first day of training camp on Monday morning, October 3, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!