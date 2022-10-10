Hershey Bears release Shane Sellar, who will report to ECHL's Reading Royals

The Hershey Bears announced the release of Carlisle’s Shane Sellar from his tryout with the club Sunday prior to Hershey’s regular-season finale against Wilke-Barre/Scranton.

After his training camp stint with the Bears, Sellar, 25, will report to the RCHL’s Reading Royals, who opened their training camp Sunday. The 25-year-old forward signed a contract with the Royals for the 2022-23 season over the summer.

Sellar received a training camp invitation with the Bears and skated with the team in its preseason opener, registering one shot on goal and two penalty minutes Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

After finishing his college career at R.P.I in the spring, Selalr joined the Royals for his first three games as a professional.

Reading finished the season with a 45-17-7-2 record, winning the North Division before falling in the second round of the playoffs to the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Royals are scheduled to open their preseason schedule Friday with a game at Adirondack and open the regular season with a three-game set at Newfoundland scheduled for Oct. 21-23.

The Hershey Bears wrapped up their preseason Saturday and Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Lehigh Valley and a 3-2 shootout loss with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. They are scheduled to open their regular season Saturday with a 7 p.m. puck drop at home against the Utica Comets.