 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AHL

Hershey Bears release Shane Sellar, who will report to ECHL's Reading Royals

  • 0
Hershey Bears 6.JPG

Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Sellar opened his first full season as a professional hockey player as an invitee to Hershey Bears training camp.

The Hershey Bears announced the release of Carlisle’s Shane Sellar from his tryout with the club Sunday prior to Hershey’s regular-season finale against Wilke-Barre/Scranton.

After his training camp stint with the Bears, Sellar, 25, will report to the RCHL’s Reading Royals, who opened their training camp Sunday. The 25-year-old forward signed a contract with the Royals for the 2022-23 season over the summer.

Sellar received a training camp invitation with the Bears and skated with the team in its preseason opener, registering one shot on goal and two penalty minutes Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

After finishing his college career at R.P.I in the spring, Selalr joined the Royals for his first three games as a professional.

Hershey Bears 2022 training camp features new coach, new faces, local ties

Reading finished the season with a 45-17-7-2 record, winning the North Division before falling in the second round of the playoffs to the Newfoundland Growlers.

People are also reading…

The Royals are scheduled to open their preseason schedule Friday with a game at Adirondack and open the regular season with a three-game set at Newfoundland scheduled for Oct. 21-23.

The Hershey Bears wrapped up their preseason Saturday and Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Lehigh Valley and a 3-2 shootout loss with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. They are scheduled to open their regular season Saturday with a 7 p.m. puck drop at home against the Utica Comets.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: East Penn's Monica Nguyen wins Mid-Penn 2A girls tennis singles title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News