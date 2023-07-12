The Hershey Bears released their 2023-24 schedule Wednesday, unveiling the 72 regular-season games for the reigning Calder Cup champions.

For its season opener, scheduled for Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Giant Center, Hershey plans to raise its 2023 Calder Cup championship banner. It’s one of 14 games scheduled for Saturday nights in Hershey.

The Bears are set to face off against all of the AHL’s Eastern Conference teams with 12 scheduled contests each against rivals Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. They’ll also face a Western Conference foe in the Iowa Wild Nov. 25 and 26 in Hershey and April 5 and 6 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Hershey’s regular season is set to conclude with a home game against Charlotte April 20.

