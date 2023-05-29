Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday evening in Rochester, the Hershey Bears scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead over the host Americans.

Lucas Johansen, Logan Day and Mason Morelli scored third-period goals in a span of 5:21 to erase Monday’s deficit and take a lead. Morelli added an empty-net goal with 57 seconds remaining.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Hershey.

Rochester took a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals from Linus Wiessbach, the only player to solve Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard, who made 20 saves on 22 Rochester shots. Rochester goaltender Malcolm Subban made 32 saves on 35 shots.

The Bears outshot the Amerks 28-14 over the final two periods after the teams recorded eight shots apiece in the first. Neither team scored on the power play through five combined chances.

Wednesday’s game, scheduled for 7:05 at the Giant Center, is the Bears’ fourth potential series-clinching game this postseason. The Bears have won two of the previous three.

Hershey is looking to return to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2018.

Rochester faced elimination in the first round, after falling behind the Syracuse Crunch 2-0 in the best-of-five series. The Amerks won the next three games by a combined score of 17-9 to advance.

