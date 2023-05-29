Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
Sentinel Staff
Despite suffering a 2-0 shutout loss to Bridgeport, the Hershey Bears collected more than 67,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals Sunday to donate to local charities.
Courtesy of Great Save Productions/Hershey Bears
Trailing 2-0 in the third period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday evening in Rochester, the Hershey Bears scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead over the host Americans.
Lucas Johansen, Logan Day and Mason Morelli scored third-period goals in a span of 5:21 to erase Monday’s deficit and take a lead. Morelli added an empty-net goal with 57 seconds remaining.
Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Hershey.
Rochester took a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals from Linus Wiessbach, the only player to solve Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard, who made 20 saves on 22 Rochester shots. Rochester goaltender Malcolm Subban made 32 saves on 35 shots.
The Bears outshot the Amerks 28-14 over the final two periods after the teams recorded eight shots apiece in the first. Neither team scored on the power play through five combined chances.
Wednesday’s game, scheduled for 7:05 at the Giant Center, is the Bears’ fourth potential series-clinching game this postseason. The Bears have won two of the previous three.
Hershey is looking to return to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2018.
Rochester faced elimination in the first round, after falling behind the Syracuse Crunch 2-0 in the best-of-five series. The Amerks won the next three games by a combined score of 17-9 to advance.
Photos: Hershey Bears first day of training camp 2022
Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson outlines a drill during the first day of the team's training camp Monday at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, center, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, left, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Carlisle's Shane Sellar, front, practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Hershey Bears hold their first day of training camp on Monday morning, October 3, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Hershey Bears hold their first day of training camp on Monday morning, October 3, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hershey Bears new head coach Todd Nelson.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hershey Bears new head coach Todd Nelson.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Shane Sellar practices with the Hershey Bears on the first day of the team's training camp at the Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Hershey Bears hold their first day of training camp on Monday morning, October 3, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!