Hershey Bears hold off Charlotte Checkers for 4-2 win

The Hershey Bears took a 3-0 lead with three goals in the second period and held off the visiting Charlotte Checkers for a 4-2 victory Tuesday night at the Giant Center.

Hendrix Lapierre, Sam Anas and Bobby Nardella scores for the Bears (15-5-2-0) during their second-period surge, and Mike Vecchione iced the game with an empty-net goal in the game’s final minute after the Checkers (12-7-2-1) had cut the lead to one with goals from Connor Bunnaman and Riley Nash earlier in the third period.

Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale made 34 saves, including 26 saves on 28 shots over the final two periods, helping Hershey bounce back from a 7-3 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday. At the other end of the rink, Alex Lyon turned away 19 of the 22 shots he faced.

Hershey next travels to Binghamton for a 7 p.m. game Friday, the first in a stretch of three weekend games in three days for the Bears.