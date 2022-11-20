Hershey Bears, Hartford Wolf Pack split weekend series in Hershey

The Hershey Bears split a pair of weekend home games against the Hartford Wolf Pack, winning 6-1 Saturday and falling 4-2 Sunday at the Giant Center.

Six different Bears scored in Saturday night’s victory, including Sam Anas, Mason Morelli, Garrett Pilon and Henrik Borgstrom, who each added an assist. Anas’ goal was his 100th in the AHL. Goaltender Hunter Shepard made 18 saves on 19 Hartford shots.

The Wolf Pack (5-5-1-3) evened the weekend series Sunday, scoring twice in the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Ben Harpur and Ty Emberson netted the momentum-swinging goals in the second period, erasing the Hershey lead just 51 seconds in and pulling Harford ahead just over five minutes later.

Andy Welinski and Julian Napravnik scored the goals for the Bears (9-4-2-0), who saw their season-long home point streak end at nine games.

Hershey hits the road for its next three games, visiting Springfield Tuesday before back-to-back games in Hartford Friday and Saturday.