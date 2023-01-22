Hershey Bears fall to Laval, rally for win at Belleville

After dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to Laval Friday, the Hershey Bears bounced back with a 4-2 come-from-behind victory at Belleville Saturday night in their two-game weekend in Canada.

Saturday's victory, the 600th AHL game for Hershey head coach Todd Nelson, saw the Bears (26-8-4-1) rally from a 2-0 deficit at the end of the second period. It was the first time this season that Hershey won a game after trailing through two periods.

Ethen Frank bookended the four-goal third period with his team-leading 17th and 18th goals of the season. Beck Malenstyn and Hendrix Lapierre also scored for Hershey, and goaltender Hunter Shepard earned his 11th win of the season with 23 saves.

The Bears had given up a 2-0 lead in Friday's loss after goals from Mike Sgarbossa and Joe Snively. Laval answered with three power play goals. Joel Teasdale scored twice to tie the game, and Peter Abbandonato netted the game-winning goal 3:53 into overtime.

After the two games in Canada, the Bears continue their four-game road trip with a game against Lehigh Valley scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Allentown.

Photos: Hershey Bears first day of training camp 2022