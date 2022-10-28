Hershey Bears fall to Hartford 4-2 on the road

The Hartford Wolf Pack took a 3-0 lead and held off the Hershey Bears for a 4-2 win Friday night at XL Center.

Fustav Rydahl, Tim Gettinger and Jonny Brodzinski netted goals for the Wolf Pack (1-2-1-1) in the first 26:30 of the game. Bobby Trivingo, who assisted on Rydahl’s opening tally, added a goal of his own to bump Hardford’s lead back up to three 4:48 into the third period.

Ethen Frank and Lucas Johansen scored for the Bears (2-2-1-0) who remained winless on the road their first three games away from the Giant Center.

Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale made 23 saves while Hartford’s Louis Domingue stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

After three consecutive road games, Hershey returns home for a game against rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Saturday scheduled for 7 p.m.