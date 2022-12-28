Hershey Bears extend winning streak to 5 games with shutout against Providence

Mike Vecchione scored the game’s only goal, Hunter Shepard stopped all 22 shots he faced, and the Hershey Bears stretched their winning streak to five games with a 1-0 shutout victory over the Providence Bruins Wednesday night at the Giant Center.

Vecchione opened the scoring 12:59 into the first period with assists from Jake Massie and Vincent Iorio. It was all the offense Shepard would need as the netminder backstopped the Bears (22-6-2-1) with his first shutout of the season.

The Bruins (16-6-5-2) mustered eight shots on goal in the second period and seven more in the third. Hershey killed off five Providence power plays while the Bears came up empty (0-4) with the man advantage of their own. Bruins goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

The two teams are scheduled to wrap up the calendar year when they meet again Saturday at 5 p.m. in Hershey.