Hershey Bears earn shootout victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Hershey Bears earned their second consecutive shootout victory Tuesday night, topping the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Pengions 4-3 at the Giant Center.

Sam Anas scored the lone shootout goal, and goaltender Hunter Shepard stopped all three Penguin attempts to clinch the victory.

Mason Morelli, Jake Massie and Mike Vecchione scored in regulation for the Bears (13-4-2-0), who won their fourth straight game overall. They erased 2-0 and 3-2 leads for the Penguins (10-5-1-2), who saw their own three-game winning streak come to an end despite goals from Drake Caggiula, Valtteri Puustinen and Nathan Legare and 40 saves from goaltender Dustin Tokarski.

Shepard made 16 saves in regulation and overtime for the Bears.

After returning from a three-game road trip last week, Hershey hits the road again for a game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Allentown.