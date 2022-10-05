 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AHL

Hershey Bears drop preseason opener at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

A goal and an assist from Corey Andonovski lifted the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 3-2 win over the Hershey Bears in the preseason opener for both teams Wednesday morning at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Andonovski scored the go-ahead goal with 16:37 remaining after the Penguins had erased 1-0 and 2-1 deficits. Hershey’s Riley Sutter had a goal and an assist of his own, putting the Bears up 1-0 with a first-period power play goal and setting up Julian Napravnik’s goal that gave Hershey a 2-1 lead.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered with goals from Max Johnson and Justin Addmo to tie the game before the end of the second period.

Hunter Shephard started in goal for Hershey, stopping all seven of the shots he faced. Garin Bjorklund made 14 saves on 17 shots in relief.

Carlisle’s Shane Sellar, on a tryout with Hershey, recorded one shot on goal and logged two penalty minutes on a first-period high-sticking infraction.

Hershey continues its three-game preseason schedule with a game at Lehigh Valley Saturday set for 7:05 p.m.

