The Hershey Bears open the next leg of the Calder Cup Playoffs Thursday when they host Hartford in the first game of the best-of-five Atlantic Division finals.

Here’s a quick look at the matchup.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hershey

Saturday, 7 p.m. at Hershey

Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Hartford

May 19, 7 p.m. at Hartford (if necessary)

May 23, 7 p.m. at Hershey (if necessary)

HOW THEY GOT THERE

After receiving a first-round bye, the Bears defeated the Charlotte Checkers in four games in the best-of-five Atlantic Division semifinals. Meanwhile, Hartford swept the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-0 in the first round before defeating the Providence Bruins 3-1 in the division semifinals.

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES

Hershey’s 4-2-0-0 record against the Wolf Pack includes three straight victories. The teams have not faced each other since Feb. 11 when the Bears clinched the regular-season series with a 2-1 victory in Hershey.

GOALTENDERS

Hershey’s Hunter Shepard started all four games of the team’s playoff-opening series, posting a 1.77 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Hartford’s Dylan Garland has been the top goaltender in the playoffs through two rounds with a 1.17 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage with a pair of shutouts, both of them against the top-seeded Bruins.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3: The last three games between the Bears and Wolf Pack were decided by one goal. Hershey won all three.

6: Sam Anas led Hershey with six points (two goals, four assists) in the division semifinal series.

+14: The Wolf Pack have a plus-14 scoring margin in the playoffs. They outscored Springfield 13-2 in their two-game series and posted 10 goals to Providence’s seven in the division semifinals. Sixteen Bears registered at least one point.

90%: Hershey’s penalty kill has allowed one goal in the 10 times the Bears were shorthanded against Charlotte. The 90% success rate ranks first among the four teams remaining in the Eastern Conference.

2015: Hershey and Hartford faced off in the 2015 conference semifinals. The Wolf Pack won the series 4-2.

UP NEXT

The winner between Hershey and Hartford advances to the Eastern Conference Finals against either the Toronto Marlies or the Rochester Americans.

