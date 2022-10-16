Hershey Bears complete season-opening homestand with 2-1 win over Lehigh Valley

Mike Sgarbossa’s goal with 10:37 left gave the Hershey Bears the edge in a 2-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Sunday afternoon at the Giant Center, giving Hershey its second win in as many days to start the team’s 85th season and its first under head coach Todd Nelson.

The Bears (2-0-0-0) also defeated the Utica Comets 3-1 in Hershey’s home opener Saturday.

Sgarbossa broke a 1-1 tie with his third-period power play goal in Sunday’s game with assists from Garrett Pilon and Mike Vecchione. Hendrix Lapierre, the Washington Capitals’ first-round draft pick in 2020, opened the scoring for Hershey 16:04 into the first period before Elliot Desnoyers tied the game 6:41 into the second for the Phantoms (1-1-0-0).

Goaltender Zach Fucale stopped the other 14 shots fired at the Hershey net. In two games, Fucale has stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced.

BEARS WIN! A third period power play goal from Mike Sgarbossa gives Hershey a 2-1 win over Lehigh Valley. The Bears sweep the opening weekend and are 2-0 to start the season. pic.twitter.com/BuRPqLJ58L — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 16, 2022

Gabriel Carlsson and Vincent Iorio also picked assists in Sunday’s win for Hershey, which hits the road for a pair of games in Charlotte Friday and Saturday. The Checkers (2-0-0-0) also won a pair of home games in their season-opening weekend.