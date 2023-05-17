Third-period goals from Lucas Johansen and Garrett Pilon lifted the Hershey Bears to a 3-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack Wednesday in Hartford and completed a sweep for the Bears in the Atlantic Division Finals.
Hershey advances to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2016. They’ll face the Rochester Americans, who completed a three-game sweep over the Toronto Marlies in the North Division Finals.
Johansen broke a 1-1 tie 4:22 into the third period. Pilon added the insurance goal 3:03 later. It gave Hunter Shepard plenty of cushion, as the Hershey goaltender stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced.
Hartford’s Turner Elson beat Shepard for the game’s first goal with 2:20 remaining in the first period. Hershey’s Vincent Iorio responded with the only goal of the second period.