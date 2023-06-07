The Hershey Bears are back in the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2016 and are looking to lift the AHL’s championship trophy for the first time since 2010.

Standing in between the AHL’s oldest continuously operating club and its 12th championship are the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an expansion team and an affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

Champions of the Eastern Conference, the Bears are set to play games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series at the Western Conference champion Firebirds’ Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, before the proceedings shift to Hershey’s Giant Center for at least games 3 and 4.

With the puck set to drop on Game 1 Thursday, here’s a quick look at the series.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Thursday at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Game 4: June 15 at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Game 5: June 17 at Hershey, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: June 19 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7: June 21 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. (if necessary)

HOW THEY GOT THERE

The Bears won the Eastern Conference with a 10-3 postseason record, defeating Charlotte 3-1 in the Atlantic Division Semifinals, Hartford 3-0 in the Atlantic Division Finals and Rochester 4-2 in the conference finals.

In their first trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Firebirds edged Tucson 2-1 in the first round, Colorado 3-2 in the Pacific Division Semifinals, Calgary 3-2 in the division finals and Milwaukee 4-2 in the conference finals.

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES

The Bears and Firebirds did not play against each other during the regular season. The Bears’ last game in California was in 1968 against the Western Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls.

THE COACHES

Todd Nelson, in his first season at the helm for the Bears, won the Calder Cup in 2017 as the head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins. He was also an assistant for the 2008 Chicago Wolves team that won a Calder Cup and the 2020 Dallas Stars, who reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Behind the Coachella Valley bench is Dan Bylsma, who coached the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup title in 2017. Bylsma was an assistant on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins team that lost to Chicago in the 2008 Calder Cup Finals.

GOALTENDERS

Hunter Shepard has played a key role in the Bears’ march through the playoffs, posting a 1.85 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. He was pulled from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals after allowing four goals in 27 minutes. He finished the series by making 24 saves on 24 shots in a 1-0 victory in Game 6 for his second shutout of the postseason.

Coachella Valley’s Joey Daccord has been the AHL’s busiest goaltender during the playoffs with 569 total saves, a 2.37 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5: The Firebirds have five players with at least 16 points during the playoffs thanks, in part, to the team’s high number of games played. Forward Kole Lind leads all playoff scorers with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists). He and Max McCormick (12 goals, 10 assists) are the Firebirds’ top two points-per-game producers in the playoffs. Rounding out the list are Cameron Hughes (17 assists), Alexander True (six goals, 10 assists) and defenseman Ryker Evans (three goals, 13 assists). Aliaksei Protas leads the Bears in playoff scoring with 12 points (five goals, seven assists).

6: The Bears have won all six of their road playoff games, outscoring opponents 22-8 away from the Giant Center. The six wins matches a franchise record for a single postseason, according to the team’s media relations department.

85.7: Hershey’s penalty killing unit has operated at a success rate of more than 85%, second among the conference finalists to Milwaukee (86.8%). The Bears have been shorthanded 2.91 times per game while Coachella has been on the penalty kill 3.05 times per game in the postseason.

HOW TO WATCH

Fox 43 is scheduled to air games 1, 4 and, if necessary, 7 locally on its broadcast channel with the rest of the games set to air via Antenna TV (WPMT 43.2, Xfinity channel 247 and 1178 and Verizon FiOS channel 463)

QUOTABLE

“I’ve always said that when you win a championship, you’re a champion for life. Nobody can take that away from you. I told them, ‘Your lives are going to change if this happens.’” — Hershey head coach Todd Nelson

