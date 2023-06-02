Shane Gersich’s second-period goal stood up as the game-winner, lifting the Hershey Bears to a 1-0 victory over the Rochester Americans Friday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in Rochester. The win clinched a 4-2 series victory, the Bears’ first conference title since 2016 and a spot for Hershey in the Calder Cup Final.

Gersich broke a scoreless tie 12:40 into the third period, tapping home a rebound off an initial shot from Beck Malenstyn for his first goal of the playoffs.

The lead held up, even through a Rochester power play that included a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:25 later in the second period. Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard turned away three shots to help kill off the penalty in the midst of a 23-save shutout.

Malcolm Subban made 18 at the other end of the ice for the Americans.

Gerschy's first of the playoffs has us on the board after 40 minutes of play!



🍎 Malenstyn

🍏 Carlsson pic.twitter.com/DkxeoqMcBi — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 3, 2023

Hershey, which defeated Charlotte and Hartford in the earlier rounds, advances to the Calder Cup Final for the 24th time in club history. The Bears will face the winner of the Western Conference Finals between Coachella Valley and Milwaukee. They’re scheduled to play Game 5 Saturday with the series tied 2-2.

