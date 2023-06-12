The Hershey Bears hit a dry spell in the desert to start the 2023 Calder Cup Finals, suffering back-to-back shutout losses in Palm Springs, California, to the expansion Coachella Valley Firebirds in the first two games of the best-of-seven series.

Outscored 9-0 through two games in the series, the Bears have an opportunity to claw back into the series when it shifts to their home barn, the Giant Center, for up to three consecutive games beginning with Game 3 set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“There are probably a few little tinkers, things we can change to put the puck in the back of the net,” said Hershey defenseman Beck Malenstyn in a news conference after Saturday’s 4-0 setback in Game 2, “maybe cause a little more traffic in front of (goaltender Joey Daccord).”

Daccord, a 2015 seventh-round pick by the Ottawa Senators, has held the Bears off the board, stopping all 58 shots he faced through two games in the series. According to theahl.com writer Patrick Williams, Dacord has played two games as a visiting goaltender in the Giant Center and won both, including his AHL debut for the Belleville Senators Nov. 30, 2019.

“He’s obviously a good goalie,” Malenstyn said. “You don’t get to this point without one, so we’ve got to do some work to get a couple more bodies in front of him, a little more traffic and keep putting pucks there.”

Daccord has punctuated a series of problems that have led to the Bears’ first back-to-back set of shutout losses since April 17-19, 2022. Hershey head coach Todd Nelson cited the team’s inability to build momentum due to a lack of even-strength play. The Bears logged 42 penalty minutes in Game 2, which led to nine power play opportunities and two power play goals for the Firebirds.

“I liked what I saw when we were five-on-five,” Nelson said to the media after the game. “A lot of players didn’t get a lot of ice time because we were taking penalties all night.”

Among those players was Ethen Frank, who led the Bears and all AHL rookies with 30 regular-season goals. In 11 playoff games, Frank has registered just two assists. After missing the final game of the Eastern Conference Finals and the first game of the Calder Cup Finals, Frank returned for Game 2, putting a pair of shots on goal and another that hit the post in the first period, part of an early Hershey effort that felt closer to form.

“We stuck to our systems,” Malenstyn said. “I thought we played our style a lot better than we did in Game 1, and it started to show. We had offensive zone time, sustained zone time, chances on net, pucks around (Daccord).”

After Game 2, Nelson said he did not plan to make major changes to the Bears’ lineup with the series heading to Hershey. He considered pulling goaltender Hunter Shepard after the second period of Game 2 but did not want backup Zach Fucale to enter the game on a penalty kill to start the third period.

Penalties have had a pronounced influence on the series so far with Coachella Valley scoring on three of its 11 power play attempts.

“That’s on us,” said Nelson, who conferenced with the officials’ supervisors after the game to get clarification on what he considered to be a lack of consistency with penalty calls. “We can’t take stick infractions. We can’t take interference penalties. It’s just a matter of time against a team like this. We kill off three penalties in the first period. Sooner or later, they’re going to end up scoring and capitalizing, and that’s what happened.”

The Bears look to draw from home ice advantage at the Giant Center, where they posted the fourth-best home record (23-9-2-2) during the regular season. The Giant Center will also serve as the stage for Game 5 Thursday (7 p.m.) and Game 5 Saturday (7 p.m.), if necessary.

