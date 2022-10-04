Hershey Bears announce local TV broadcast schedule for 2022-23 season

The Hershey Bears on Tuesday announced their home broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season in partnership with FOX 43.

The broadcast schedule features 10 regular-season games to air on either FOX 43 (Comcast Carlisle channel 5) or the station’s digital channel, Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2 or Comcast Channel 243.

Antenna TV is set to carry the team’s home opener scheduled for Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica.

The Bears listed The Giant Company and Members 1st as presenting sponsors of the broadcasts.

Games set to air on the main channel include Nov. 6 (4:30 p.m.) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Nov. 20 (4:30 p.m.) vs. Hartford, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.) vs. Providence, Feb. 4 (7 p.m.) vs. Lehigh Valley and March 26 (5 p.m.) vs. Lehigh Valley.

The Antenna TV broadcasts schedule also feature games scheduled for Dec. 4 (3 p.m.) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Jan. 29 (3 p.m.) vs. Bridgeport, Feb. 11 (7 p.m.) vs. Hartford and April 15 (7 p.m.) vs. Lehigh Valley.

Hershey Bears announcer Zack Fisch is expected to handle the broadcast’s play-by-play alongside Todd Sadowski, the sports director at FOX 43.