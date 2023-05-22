The Hershey Bears are one step away from the Calder Cup Finals. The only team in their way is a red-hot Rochester Americans squad. The two historic AHL franchises are set to face off in the Eastern Conference Finals scheduled to begin Tuesday in Hershey.

Here’s a quick look at the series.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Thursday at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Saturday at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Monday at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

May 31 at Hershey, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

June 2 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

June 5 at Hershey, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

HOW THEY GOT THERE

After a first-round bye, the Bears defeated the Charlotte Checkers in four games of their best-of-five series and swept the Hartford Wolf Pack in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Finals. The Americans outlasted the Syracuse Crunch in a decisive Game 5 in the division semifinals and swept the Toronto Marlies in the North Division Finals.

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES

The teams split a two-game home-and-home series during the regular season, each winning on its home ice. Hershey took a 2-1 decision March 18 in Hershey while the Amerks won 4-3 in a shootout six days later.

GOALTENDERS

Hershey’s Hunter Shepard has the top numbers among goaltenders remaining in the postseason with a 1.71 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. He’s played in all seven of Hershey’s playoff games.

Malcolm Subban has handled the net-minding duties for Rochester, posting a 3.06 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

4: The Americans have four players with nine points or more this postseason: Mason Jobst (2 goals, 9 assists), Jiri Kulich (6 goals, 3 assists), Michael Mersch (5 goals, 4 assists) and Lukas Rousek (2 goals, 7 assists). Hershey’s Aliaksei Protas, Sam Anas and Joe Snively have seven points each to lead the Bears.

7: The two clubs have met in the Calder Cup Playoffs seven times. Rochester has won six series, including the matchup for the Calder Cup in 1965 and their most recent clash, sweeping the conference finals in 2000.

38: The Americans have scored 38 goals in their first eight playoff games. They completed their division finals sweep with an 8-4 victory over the Marlies.

HOW TO WATCH

Game 2 and Game 4 are slated to air on FOX 43 with the remainder of the games available on Antenna TV.

UP NEXT

The Eastern Conference champion will face either the Coachella Valley Firebirds or the Milwaukee Admirals, who are set to clash in the Western Conference Finals scheduled to begin Thursday.

