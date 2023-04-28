The Hershey Bears scored four goals on their first eight shots and rode the emphatic opening to a 5-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers in Game 1 of the best-of-five Atlantic Division semifinals Friday night in Charlotte.

Mike Vecchione, Aliaksei Protas, Hendriz Lapierre and Connor McMichael scored for the Bears in the opening blitz that put Hershey up 4-0.

Lapierre also added an assist on the Protas goal.

Lapierre's tally with 17:54 left in the second period chased Charlotte goaltender Mack Guzda, who finished the night with four saves before allowing goals on three consecutive Hershey shots.

McMichael continued the offensive surge, burying a shot on a partial breakaway against Jean-Fransois Berube to give the Bears a 4-0 lead with 15:57 left in the second period. Charlotte’s Lucas Carlsson scored on a power play 1:39 later to put the Checkers on the board, and Santtu Kinnunen added a goal 8:52 into the third to halve the Hershey lead.

Mike Sgarbossa punctuated the scoring Hershey on an empty-net power play goal with five seconds remaining. The Bears' scoring leader in the regular season also had an assist earlier in the game.

Berube made 17 saves while Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte before the series shifts to Hershey for Game 3 Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Series schedule

Game 1: Hershey 5, Charlotte 2

Game 2: Saturday, 6 p.m. at Charlotte

Game 3: Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Hershey

Game 4: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hershey (if necessary)

Game 5: May 7, 5 p.m. at Hershey (if necessary)

