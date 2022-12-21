Ethen Frank's 2 goals lift Hershey Bears over Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Etehen Frank scored a pair of goals to lift the Hershey Bears to a 4-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday night in Allentown.
The Bears (20-6-2-1) improved to 5-0-0-0 against their rivals this season, overcoming a 2-1 deficit at the end of the first period to on a goal from Connor McMichael. Frank scored his second goal of the game on the power play 10:22 into the third to give Hershey its first lead of the game. Mason Morelli added an empty-net goal, and Hunter Shephard made 27 saves in the Hershey net to preserve the win.
Artem Anisimov and Elliot Desnoyers scored goals for the Phantoms (12-11-2-1), and Pat Nagle made 19 saves on the 22 shots he faced for Lehigh Valley.
With wins in their last three games, the Bears return to the ice Tuesday when they visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.