Ethen Frank's 2 goals lift Hershey Bears over Lehigh Valley Phantoms

The Bears (20-6-2-1) improved to 5-0-0-0 against their rivals this season, overcoming a 2-1 deficit at the end of the first period to on a goal from Connor McMichael. Frank scored his second goal of the game on the power play 10:22 into the third to give Hershey its first lead of the game. Mason Morelli added an empty-net goal, and Hunter Shephard made 27 saves in the Hershey net to preserve the win.