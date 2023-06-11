Coachella Valley, backed by 33 saves from Joey Daccord, capitalized on two of its nine power play opportunities, scored four times in the second period, and took a 2-0 series lead over the Hershey Bears with a 4-0 victory in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals Saturday night at Palm Springs.

Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey’s Giant Center, which serves as the site for the next three games of the best-of-seven series if necessary.

The Bears, who had won their first six road games this postseason, fell into a two-game hole with a pair of shutout losses in the Firebirds’ home arena. They’ve scored two goals over the last 240 minutes of play since putting up four goals in a Game 4 win at Rochester in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, Coachella Valley has scored 13 goals over its last three games, clinching a Western Conference title and taking control early in the Calder Cup Finals.

Jasper Froden, Austin Poganski, Ryker Evans and Cameron Hughes scored the goals Saturday night. Froden opened the scoring with a power play goal 5:08 into the second period. Poganski struck 74 seconds later. Evans and Hughes added goals in the final 9:05 of the period to give Coachella Valley complete control of the contest.

Blanked 5-0 in Game 1, Hershey came out firing, outshooting Coachella Valley 15-5 in the first period and 33-23 overall, but Daccord – a seventh-round draft pick for the Ottawa Senators in 2015 – had an answer for every shot he faced.

Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard turned away 19 of the 23 shots he faced, including a penalty shot awarded to the Firebirds’ Carsen Twarynski 3:46 into a then-scoreless second period.

Mason Morelli led the Bears with six shots on goal, Aliaksei Protas added four, and Sam Anas, Beck Malenstyn, Joe Snively and Logan Day registered three each but were unable to solve Daccord for the second straight game.

Hershey has a 4-3 record on home ice this postseason and needs another win to avoid facing elimination in Game 4.

