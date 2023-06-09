After winning their first six road playoff games to reach the Calder Cup Finals, the Hershey Bears’ road to a title hit a bump Thursday night. Coachella Valley scored early and often and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Calder Cup Finals with a 5-0 victory in Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena Thursday night.
Tye Kartye, Ville Petman, Andrew Poturalski, Jesper Froden and Alexander True scored goals for the Western Conference champions, Kole Lind dished out three assists, and goaltender Joey Daccord stopped all 25 shots he faced to stifle the Bears for his second shutout of the postseason.
Game 2 is scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday in California.
Kartye opened the scoring at the 9:02 mark of the first period, capitalizing on the first power play for either team in the series with assists from Lind and Ryker Evans. The Firebirds went 1 for 2 on the power play while Hershey came up empty in three power play opportunities.