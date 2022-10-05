Carlisle's Shane Sellar tackles Hershey Bears training camp in first full professional season

HERSHEY – The Giant Center hummed to life on a cool, damp Monday morning with a subtle buzz of tempered excitement.

The Hershey Bears hit the ice for their first training camp practice, skating for about an hour under new head coach Todd Nelson. For some of the 27 players who packed the arena’s main locker rooms, Monday’s skate marked a return to the grind of minor-league hockey.

For Carlisle’s Shane Sellar, donning the colors of his hometown team marked the start of a new chapter, the next step on the long climb to a sustainable professional career.

Sellar, 25, grew up in Cumberland County with a Carlisle address and a Monroe Township phone number. His hockey odyssey has taken him from local youth travel leagues to prep school to juniors and the college level. In the spring, he played three ECHL games with Reading, where he signed his first contract for the 2022-23 season. Last week, he received an invitation to attend camp with the Bears, a chance to make an impression at a higher rung of the pro hockey ladder.

“With it being my first full professional season, I think for me, it’s just to really figure out where I fit in,” a sweat-soaked Sellar said in front of a line of local TV cameras after Monday’s practice, “figure out what role I can carve out for myself and fit into. I’ll just give it my best every single day, be a hard-working player and just figure out what I can do with it.”

At 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 203 pounds, Sellar has grown since he played youth hockey with the York Devils and Jr. Bears. He won back-to-back titles with the Jr. Bears’ Quebec team in 2008-09 and 2009-10, serving as the team’s captain during the latter run.

“I actually had a locker room right down the hall,” he said, “so we’d walk through here and see all the players. We used to work out in the locker room as little kids. Now, just getting the chance to actually be a part of the team is a dream come true. But I also think it gives me a little sense of home. It’s not confusing. I know kind of what the deal is around here, the culture and everything, so it gives me the some familiarity with everything and a sense of ‘Maybe I do belong here.’”

Like other central Pennsylvania kids with professional hockey aspirations, Sellar left the proverbial nest early in a quest to find more ice time and better chances to develop. After finishing his freshman year at Cumberland Valley High School, where he also competed in track and cross country, he attended Canterbury School in Milford, Connecticut (a prep school), and later played junior hockey for the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede and the North American Hockey League’s Janesville Jets from 2014-16.

“I left home at an early age,” he said. “I left as a sophomore in high school, so I was 13 or 14 years old back then. I think just kind of learning how to kind of live on your own a little bit really helped me a lot. So now, in pro hockey, where you have to go home and cook for yourself and take care of your own house and own place, it helped a lot.”

With his family still based in the Carlisle area, Sellar plans to stay at Hershey Lodge during training camp, not wanting to test Harrisburg area traffic before practices and weightlifting sessions. Over the summer, he trained with former Hershey captain Garrett Mitchell. In the weeks leading up to camp, he also skated alongside Zach Fucale before the goaltender left for Washington Capitals camp. Both players, he said, helped shape his professional approach.

“I think just seeing the way those guys handle their day and go about it, and how they prepare, really taught me a lot about that,” Sellar said.

Sellar got his first taste of professional hockey in the spring after finishing the college season as a graduate student at Rensselear Polytechnic Institute. In March, he signed with Reading and appeared in three games.

“There was a really solid group there, a really veteran group,” Sellar said. “Getting to be around that organization, especially with them going into the playoffs and being in first place in their division at that time, I think I really learned how to be a pro hockey player. You think you know through four or five years of college, but once you get there, the game really changes. So I think I realized what I needed to work on this summer, specifically, which I think helped a lot coming into this year.”

Sellar’s steady growth as a hockey player hit a disruption in the midst of his college career. He tore his MCL and meniscus at Dartmouth after compiling 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in his first three seasons. The lost senior season compounded when R.P.I. hockey shut down in his first year as a graduate transfer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You really start to look around and say, ‘Is this time? Am I going to be able to even come back from this?’” he said. “But I knew I always wanted to stick with it and kind of put my foot forward and see what I could do.”

Playing his first hockey in more than two years, Sellar scored seven goals with five assists for R.P.I, playing well enough to get pro looks out of college. He signed his first contract with the Royals in June and joined the Bears on a tryout after receiving a call from Bryan Helmer, Hershey’s vice president of hockey operations.

“It was kind of a surreal moment,” Sellar said. “I was actually getting on the ice in the arena right before, just to practice and stay in shape, and he called me and told me. You want to expect that it was coming, but it was definitely a different moment for me.”

Sellar knows the numbers. The 27 players at camp, many of them with substantial professional experience, did not include six players who later joined the Bears on loan from Washington. But as a long-shot to make the AHL, he has fit in so far with his new peers. Sellar recorded a shot and logged two penalty minutes during the Bears’ 3-2 loss in Wednesday morning’s preseason opener at Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

“Everyone’s going to get an opportunity to showcase their abilities,” Nelson said Monday, “and we’re going to put the best team on the ice that we can. That being said, we’ve got to give the kids a chance.”

Whether his professional hockey career leads him, full-time, back to Hershey — where he watched the Bears clinch their last Calder Cup championship on his birthday in 2010 — or back to the ECHL or beyond, Sellar is confident in the life he built for himself through his hockey-guided odyssey. With a pre-med degree in biology from Dartmouth and an MBA from R.P.I., he knows he has options.

“It really showed me that, yes, there is life after hockey,” he said of his education, “but I want to chase this dream first, and I know there’s always going to be something after.”