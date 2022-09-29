Carlisle's Shane Sellar receives Hershey Bears training camp invitation

Shane Sellar, who grew up in Carlisle, received an invitation to attend the Hershey Bears’ training camp scheduled to open Monday, according to the team.

Under contract with the ECHL’s Reading Royals, where he played his first games as a professional in March, Sellar is set to return to central Pennsylvania, where he played as a member of the Hershey Jr. Bears and York Devils.

"We're excited to have Shane join us for Training Camp," said Bryan Helmer, Hershey’s vice president of hockey operations. "Shane is a true testament to just how special the central Pennsylvania hockey community is. From his days as a Jr. Bear to now pulling on the Chocolate and White sweater, we're thrilled for him to get to live out his dream as he takes the ice for our club. He had a strong NCAA career, and we're looking forward to him joining our group."

Sellar played three seasons at Dartmouth from 2014-16, compiling 11 goals and 11 assists in 34 games. Last year, he palyed at R.P.I., scoring seven goals with five assists in 39 games. His hockey career also included stops at Centerbury School, the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede and the North American Hockey League’s Janesville Jets. His youth career included two seasons, and two titles, with the Hershey Jr. Bears Quebec team in 2008-09 and 2009-10, serving as the teams captain during the latter run to a tournament title.

Hershey, under new head coach Todd Nelson, is scheduled to open its training camp, which is open to the public, Monday at the Giant Center at 10:30 a.m.