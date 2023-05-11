Henrik Borgstrom’s goal 4:41 into overtime gave the Hershey Bears a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack in Game 1 of the best-of-five Atlantic Division Finals Thursday night in Hershey.

Borgstrom slipped a wrist shot past Hartford goaltender Dylan Garand while on a 2-on-1 break early in the extra period for the game-winning goal.

The Bears had trailed 2-0 through two periods before tying the game with goals from Logan Day and Connor McMichael.

Hartford had taken a 2-0 lead with power play goals from Lauri Pajuniemi and Jonny Brodzinski, and Grand extended the team’s shutout streak to five periods before Day struck on the power play 2:52 into the third period Thursday.

BORGY CALLED GAME! 🚨🍎 Pilon pic.twitter.com/DivlfOMARr — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 12, 2023

After allowing Hartford to score on its first two power play attempts, the Hershey penalty kill held the Wolf Pack off the board on its final two attempts. The Bears outshot Hartford 35-27, and Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard made saves on 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night in Hershey.

