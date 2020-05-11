American Hockey League cancels rest of season, playoffs; Hershey finishes second in division

"We firmly believe we had a great chance of bringing a championship to Chocolatetown this year. We are very disappointed that we will not get to see that goal achieved for our team and, most importantly, for our tremendous fans. However, during this difficult time, the health and safety of our community needs to be the number one priority."

The 84th season for the NHL’s top minor league was suspended March 12 with 209 games remaining. That was the same day the NHL stopped play, though it still hopes to resume and could include many AHL players as part of expanded rosters.

“We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months,” Andrews said. “The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

PHPA executive director Larry Landon recently said he's concerned about the ability of the AHL and ECHL — which canceled the rest of its season in March — returning if it's not safe for fans.