American Hockey League cancels rest of season, playoffs; Hershey finishes second in division

The American Hockey League canceled the rest of its season Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic and shifted its focus toward next season.
While the Calder Cup will not be handed out for the first time since 1936, the 31-team AHL hopes to return next season. That remains uncertain; one possibility is that no fans would be allowed in arenas.
President and CEO David Andrews announced the league “has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions." The AHL’s Board of Governors made that determination in a conference call Friday.
“It’s something that was essentially inevitable,” said Syracuse defenseman Cameron Gaunce, who is an AHL executive committee member for the Professional Hockey Players Association. “I think they had been waiting for this point because they wanted to see if there had been any changes, and I think that was the responsible way to go about it. They didn’t want to make any knee-jerk reactions either way.”
It prematurely ends a promising season for the Hershey Bears (37-18-3-4), who were second in the Atlantic Division one point behind Providence and comfortably in position to make the AHL playoffs. Both teams had finished 62 games with 14 games remaining.
"The safety and health of our players, coaches, staff, fans, and community has always been of the utmost importance, so we understand and support the difficult decision made by the American Hockey League to end the season due to this global health pandemic," said Bears vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer.
"We firmly believe we had a great chance of bringing a championship to Chocolatetown this year. We are very disappointed that we will not get to see that goal achieved for our team and, most importantly, for our tremendous fans. However, during this difficult time, the health and safety of our community needs to be the number one priority."
The 84th season for the NHL’s top minor league was suspended March 12 with 209 games remaining. That was the same day the NHL stopped play, though it still hopes to resume and could include many AHL players as part of expanded rosters.
“We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months,” Andrews said. “The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”
PHPA executive director Larry Landon recently said he's concerned about the ability of the AHL and ECHL — which canceled the rest of its season in March — returning if it's not safe for fans.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen, whether there’s going to be an AHL season next year,” said Gaunce, whose NHL/AHL contract with Tampa Bay is set to expire after this season. “The AHL and the NHL are going to do everything they can to make sure that the AHL is active next year and you hope that’s the case. But if it is, what’s it going to look like? If ticket revenues aren’t part of the revenue stream for a lot of these teams, that’s going to affect a lot of their bottom lines. And if that’s the case, how many expenses are they really going to be willing to take on? So it’s something that’s up in the air.”
About Bears tickets
Hershey released an FAQ about tickets for the six home games that were cancelled at the end of the 2019-20 season shortly after the AHL's announcement.
According to the team, all single-game tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, and fans that purchased tickets at the Giant Center will receive a one-game voucher and a snack voucher for the 2020-21 season.
All season ticket holders will receive credit for the tickets purchased for the cancelled games that will be applied to fans' 2020-21 season ticket account. This counts for full-season, half-season and 12-game plans. Credits will also be applied for next season for those who purchased 2020 playoff tickets.
For more information about ticket refunds and credits, go to hersheybears.com.
