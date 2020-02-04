AHL: Washington Capitals recall Martin Fehervary, Vitek Vanecek from Hershey Bears
AHL: Washington Capitals recall Martin Fehervary, Vitek Vanecek from Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals announced Tuesday that defenseman Martin Fehervary and goaltender Vitek Vanecek have been recalled from the Hershey Bears. 

Fehervary has appeared in 45 games with Hershey this season, posting 14 points (four goals, 10 assists). Fehervary made his Hershey debut on Oct. 12 at Lehigh Valley and scored his first AHL goal the next day against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Vanecek has gone 13-9-1 over 24 games with the Bears this season, posting one shutout and a .908 save percentage. His 2.43 goals against average is good for the 10th best in the AHL.

