AHL: Tyler Lewington pockets first goal of season, OT game-winner as Hershey snaps two-game skid

HERSHEY — Tyler Lewington tallied twice, including the overtime game-winner to lift the Hershey Bears to a 5-4 victory over the Atlantic Division leading Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at Giant Center.

Christian Djoos recorded the secondary assist on Lewington's game-winner for his 100th career point as a Bear and in the American Hockey League.

The Bears (24-13-2-3) pulled within two points of Hartford for the division lead with the victory.

In the third period, Lewington scored his first goal of the season following a poised individual effort by Liam O'Brien. Losing his stick on the offensive zone entry, O'Brien kicked the puck with his skates into the end boards, and continued to win a puck battle without a twig. O'Brien kicked it along to Pilon, who set up Lewington for a drive from the right face-off circle at 7:27.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The Bears second lead of the night only lasted 90 seconds, as Vitali Kravtsov answered for Hartford at 9:03 to tie the game at 4-4.

In sudden-death overtime, it took Lewington less than a minute to become the hero. On a nifty give-and-go play with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Lewington blasted a shot from the right wing into the cage for Hershey's 24th win of the season.