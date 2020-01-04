HERSHEY — Shane Gersich scored in the final minute of regulation to lift the Hershey Bears to a thrilling 2-1 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday night at Giant Center.
Both teams traded tallies in the first period with the Sound Tigers drawing first blood. At 12:09, Andrew Ladd finished a pass across to beat Pheonix Copley moving to his left.
Later in the period, the Bears earned three power plays, and Matt Moulson converted on the middle man-advantage to even the score before intermission.
Gersich put the Bears (20-10-2-3) ahead with a dramatic goal at 19:10 to provide the Chocolate and White with their first lead of the night inside the final minute. Following a Joe Snively stuff attempt, Gersich crept to the net front and found the loose biscuit for the game-winner.
The teams rematch Sunday at 3 at Giant Center.