AHL: Providence drops Hershey in shootout Sunday

The Providence Bruins held off the Hershey Bears 3-2 in a shootout Sunday in American Hockey League action in Providence.

Ryan Fitzgerald scored in the opening round of the shootout for Providence, and Dan Vladar stopped all three Hershey shooters to hand the Bruins the win. Vladar concluded the afternoon making 35 saves on 37 shots.

Phoenix Copley stopped 23 of 25 shots in net for the Hershey, and two of three shootout attempts.

Down by two in the final period, the Bears mounted a dramatic comeback in the final two minutes to force overtime. With Copley pulled in favor of the extra attacker, Philippe Maillet scored at 18:17 to pull Hershey within one. After the ensuing faceoff at center ice, the Bears pulled Copley again. With 2.2 seconds left, Daniel Sprong fed Matt Moulson on a cross-ice feed and Moulson scored to tie the game at 2-2.

The late game comeback and critical standings point ensured the Chocolate and White would conclude the weekend in first place of the Atlantic Division.

Hershey's record moves to 37-18-3-4 following a 2-0-0-1 weekend in New England.

