WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Pheonix Copley turned aside 33 of 34 shots, and Shane Gersich walked off the game with a shootout goal to lift the Hershey Bears to a 2-1 edge over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night in a shootout.
Copley's victory in net marked his 100th professional win. The Bears (22-11-2-3) have now won five consecutive games away from Giant Center.
After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, both teams tallied their only goal of regulation in the second period. In the frame's opening minute, Liam O'Brien feathered a perfect head-man pass to Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who buried his eighth goal of the season at :42. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got the equalizer with Jamie Devane's second goal of the campaign at 12:27. Niclas Almari fed Devane on a cross-ice feed, and Devane beat Copley moving to his right along his blocker side.
Hershey's penalty kill put forth a brilliant performance, going 5-for-5 on the evening, including a key 4-on-3 kill in sudden-death overtime.
Following a scoreless third period and sudden-death overtime, the game progressed to Hershey's fifth shootout of the season. Copley was perfect, going 6-for-6 on shooters, and Shane Gersich buried his shootout attempt five-hole on Dustin Tokarski to win the game for the Chocolate and White.
The Bears conclude their weekend Saturday night at Giant Center against the Cleveland Monsters.