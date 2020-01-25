AHL: Philippe Maillet sends Hershey Bears into All-Star break with shootout win

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — Philippe Maillet scored in the final minute to tie the game, then added a goal in the shootout, as the Hershey Bears topped the Providence Bruins 3-2 Saturday night at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

The win moved Hershey's record to 27-14-2-3 heading into a brief break for the AHL All-Star Classic.

A scoreless first-period deadlock was finally broken by Hershey's Liam O'Brien. Providence took a lead in the third period on a pair of goals from Peter Cehlarik.

The Bears tied it on a late 6-on-4 advantage when Maillet snapped a shot form the left wing past goaltender Max Lagace to pull Hershey even.

In the shootout, Phoenix Copley turned aside both shooters he faced, and Maillet scored in Round 1, while Christian Djoos ended the affair with the winner in Round 2.

The Bears are back in action Friday at Bridgeport for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

