HERSHEY — Vinni Lettieri scored in the final minute of regulation to lift the Hartford Wolf Pack past the Hershey Bears 2-1 Wednesday night at Giant Center.
The result snapped the Bears' four-game winning streak.
Hartford tallied the lone goal in the first period at the 18:26 mark thanks to Boo Nieves. The Chocolate and White (21-11-2-3) tallied the only goal in the middle frame thanks to the power play. Philippe Maillet extended his point streak to four games after burying a low shot past Wolf Pack goaltender Adam Huska.
The Bears return to action on Friday at 7:05 when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.