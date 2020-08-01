AHL: Next minor league hockey season tentatively scheduled to begin Dec. 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an expected move as the coronavirus pandemic continues to heavily impact the country, the AHL announced Thursday it will play the 2020-21 season with a revised schedule.

The 2019-20 season was canceled just before the Calder Cup playoffs in mid-March. The Hershey Bears were one of the league's strongest teams at the time and looked the part of a championship contender, only to be denied the opportunity to vie for the cup.

The AHL Board of Governors anticipate the start of the upcoming season will be Dec. 4, per recommendations from the league's Return to Play Task Force. But according to the press release, the AHL will continue to "monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities."

No other details about the schedule were released this week. The plan was approved during a conference call.

