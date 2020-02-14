AHL: Michael McLeod's OT goal propels Binghamton past Hershey Bears

BINGHAMTON, New York — Garrett Pilon scored twice for the Chocolate and White, but the Hershey Bears dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Binghamton Devils on Friday night.
Jesper Boqvist tied the score with 2:18 remaining before Michael McLeod walked the game off for the Devils in sudden death.
The Bears jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the opening frame before the Devils rallied to draw even. Tyler Lewington bombed a shot past Devils' Cory Schneider. Hershey doubled their lead on Pilon's first of two power-play strikes.
Next period, Boqvist scored his first of two game-tying goals.
Down the stretch in the final frame, Binghamton elected to pull Schneider in favor of an extra attacker after the Bears were guilty of icing. On the 6-on-5 advantage, Boqvist scored his second at 17:42 to even the score at 3-3 and force sudden-death overtime. Only 30 seconds into the extra session, McLeod walked in unmarked on Copley and buried his seventh goal of the season to complete Binghamton's comeback.
The Bears (31-15-3-3) sit tops in the Atlantic Division at 68 points. They play again Saturday back home against Binghamton at 7 p.m.