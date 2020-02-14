AHL: Michael McLeod's OT goal propels Binghamton past Hershey Bears

BINGHAMTON, New York — Garrett Pilon scored twice for the Chocolate and White, but the Hershey Bears dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Binghamton Devils on Friday night.

Jesper Boqvist tied the score with 2:18 remaining before Michael McLeod walked the game off for the Devils in sudden death.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bears jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the opening frame before the Devils rallied to draw even. Tyler Lewington bombed a shot past Devils' Cory Schneider. Hershey doubled their lead on Pilon's first of two power-play strikes.

Next period, Boqvist scored his first of two game-tying goals.

Down the stretch in the final frame, Binghamton elected to pull Schneider in favor of an extra attacker after the Bears were guilty of icing. On the 6-on-5 advantage, Boqvist scored his second at 17:42 to even the score at 3-3 and force sudden-death overtime. Only 30 seconds into the extra session, McLeod walked in unmarked on Copley and buried his seventh goal of the season to complete Binghamton's comeback.

The Bears (31-15-3-3) sit tops in the Atlantic Division at 68 points. They play again Saturday back home against Binghamton at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0