AHL: Matt Moulson tallies 300th career goal in Hershey's win over Lehigh Valley

HERSHEY — Matt Moulson scored twice and tallied his 300th career American Hockey League point to lead the Hershey Bears past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-2, on Sunday evening at PPL Center. For the second straight night, the Bears scored twice on the man-advantage, accompanied by a perfect effort on the penalty kill. Hershey's victory marked their fifth straight away from Giant Center, tying a season-high.

Only 69 seconds into the game, Moulson converted a net front tap in for his 17th goal of the season. Joe Snively created a turnover at the blue line, and Philippe Maillet slid a pass across the low-slot to draw Phantoms goalender J.F. Berube out of position.

At 1:39, Mikhail Vorobyev was boxed for high-sticking to send the Chocolate and White to their first power play. On the ensuing man-advantage, Maillet worked the puck to the wing for Christian Djoos, who fed Garrett Pilon between the face-off circles. From the slot, Pilon fired and scored his 14th goal of the season at 3:01. Shots after 20 minutes were 11-6 Bears with the Chocolate and White leading 2-0.

