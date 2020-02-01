AHL: Lehigh Valley Phantoms blank Hershey Bears

HERSHEY — The Hershey Bears fired 18 shots on goal, but were unable to solve Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Jean-Francois Berube in a 3-0 loss on Saturday night at Giant Center. Hershey's power play went 0-for-4 in the home ice defeat. It's the Bears' third time shutout in 2019-20, and first since a 3-0 loss to Charlotte on Nov. 15.

Lehigh Valley's first goal, and the eventual game-winner hit twine only 4:11 into the game. Chris Stewart scored his first of the season, after a shot from the right point alluded Vitek Vanecek and into the cage. Shots after 20 minutes were 8-5 Phantoms, and 16-14 Lehigh Valley following a scoreless second stanza.

Protecting a 1-0 lead in the third period, Lehigh Valley tallied a key insurance marker in the later stages. David Kase forced a turnover and scored unassisted at 17:43 along Vanecek's glove side. At 18:19, Mikhail Vorobyev hit the Bears' vacated net to round out a 3-0 count. Final shots on goal totaled 30-18 Phantoms.

