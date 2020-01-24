AHL: Hershey's Matt Moulson's two goals a fitting end to his 1,000th pro game

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Matt Moulson scored twice in his 1,000th professional game, and the Hershey Bears scored four unanswered goals to down the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-2 on Friday night at the MassMutual Center.

Moulson provided two key insurance goals in the second and third period to extend the lead to the eventual final score. His first came on the power play, and his second came on an empty net goal in the final minutes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Similar to Wednesday night, the Bears fell behind early to Springfield, but saw a quick response in the first period.

Aleksi Heponiemi scored his first AHL goal after beating Bears goaltender Pheonix Copley. But Hershey's Shane Gersich ripped a shot five-hole past T-Birds goaltender Samuel Montembeault to tie it up. However, Springfield's Ethan Prow scored his fifth goal of the season to make it 2-1 after one.

The Chocolate and White responded with three unanswered goals in the second, all coming courtesy of special teams. Garrett Pilon buried a pass from Philippe Maillet to tie it, Brian Pinho scored on a breakaway for his 13th goal of the season, and then Moulson scored the first of his two.

The Bears conclude their weekend with one final game before the 2020 AHL All-Star Break on Saturday night at 7:05 in Providence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0